Silver Alerts issued for 2 and 3-year old siblings from West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Police have issued two silver alerts for a 2 and 3-year-old brother and sister from West Haven.

Police are looking for Chale Contreas-Franco, 3, who is described as a white/Hispanic female with blonde hair and brown eyes and three feet tall. Police are also looking for 2-year-old Jefferson Ramos-Franco who is described as a white boy, brown hair and eyes, three feet tall and 30 pounds.

Police said both kids were last seen with their mother Caludia Nineth Franco-Paz.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.