WEST STAFFORD -- A fire that consumed a truck and trailer full of hay forced Rt. 190 to be closed Monday.

The fire started shortly before noon in a truck and horse trailer both carrying hay. The incident happened at the intersection of Rt. 190 and Hampden Rd.

A FOX61 viewer, Jennifer Meikle, sent in the video.

Crews from five towns were called to the fire. The road was expected to be closed for some time.

There were no reports of injuries.