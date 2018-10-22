× Trump: Nobody helped me more on taxes than Cruz

President Donald Trump says nobody helped him more to cut taxes and regulation than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump said Monday at a political rally in Houston that Cruz has “become a really good friend of mine.” Cruz is running for re-election in the midterms against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Trump spoke before a massive crowd on behalf of his onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. During the campaign, Trump would frequently deride his former foe as “Lyin’ Ted” but said in Texas that their relationship had come a long way.

Speaking before Trump took the stage, Cruz also made clear the conflict was behind them and that the two were working together. His biggest applause came when he predicted that “in 2020 Donald Trump will be overwhelming re-elected.”