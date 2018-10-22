‘White powder’ substance reported at a Hartford elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A white powder substance was reported at a Hartford elementary school Monday afternoon.

Hartford police said the incident took place at the Latino Studies Academy located at 195 Putnam Street. Police said the call came around 2:10 where students found a latex balloon with white powder.

Police said two kids came in contact with the white substance, but no one was transported to the hospital. Police said the two kids were taken to the nurse's office but no issues were reported.

At this time, it is unknown what the substance is.

Powder was found in a balloon or a possibly stress ball, it was opened and some students exposed to powder. Powder had been isolated.

HFD confirms no students in danger. pic.twitter.com/4dn9HBPT3O — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) October 22, 2018