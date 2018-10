Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on 38 Broad Street in New Britain.

Firefighters said the call came in at 3:30 p.m., on reports of a heavy black smoke and flames emerging from the building. Firefighters are operating on-scene to knock the fire down.

At this time, it is unknown if any injuries have been reported.

