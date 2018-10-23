× 6 children dead, 12 others infected in ‘severe’ viral outbreak at NJ facility: Health Department

NEW JERSEY — WPIX — Six pediatric patients are dead and 12 others sick due to a “severe” viral outbreak at a facility in New Jersey, the Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday.

The department confirmed 18 cases of adenovirus among pediatric residents at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Passaic County. Among the 18 children sickened, six have died, the Health Department said.

Adenovirus is a family of viruses that typically impact young children and cause mild illness, according to the Health Department.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems,” the department stated. “The combination of a worse strain of adenovirus together with a fragile population has led to a more severe outbreak.”

The Department visited the facility Sunday and only found “minor” hand washing deficiencies.

As its investigation continues, the Center has been instructed not to admit new patients.

Officials at the Wanaque Center earlier confirmed “some cases” of the virus were found in its pediatric unit.

The Center acts as a nursing home, rehabilitation center and pediatric center, offering short- and long-term care, according to its website.

It is located on Ringwood Avenue in Haskell.