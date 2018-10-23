× Biden to campaign in Connecticut for Lamont

HARTFORD — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the state to campaign for Democratic candidate for Governor Ned Lamont.

The rally will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Hartford at the Learning Corridor in the Hartford Trinity College Academy. Candidate for Congress from the Fifth district, Democrat Jahana Hayes will also attend the rally.

The program will begin at 3:30, doors will open at 3.

Biden has been campaigning for Democratic candidates around the country and is a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate .