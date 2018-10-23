Chance of showers Tuesday, slightly warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly weather and below-average temperatures will dominate our forecast the next few days, but at least it’ll stay quiet and storm-free.

Other than a scattered shower on Tuesday, calm weather sticks around through the rest of the week. We’ll be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then barely in the 50 degree range to finish up the week. It’s a far cry from the way we started off the month of October. Remember all those 70s and 80s?

We’re watching the chance for a coastal storm on the weekend. A strengthening low pressure system may bring us cold rain and gusty wind, but the timing is still uncertain. As this week progresses, we’ll have a better idea on timing and impact, but at this point let’s just keep an eye on it.

This time of year, it’s a good idea to start thinking about winter preparations. Getting the snowblower back in shape, making sure your car is ready for winter, and dusting off the winter jacket are all good ways to be prepared for the upcoming season.

FORECAST DETAILS

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming breezy. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs: 45-50, feeling like the 30s with the wind factored in.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs: 45-50.

SATURDAY: Breezy, rain possible (depends on a nearby coastal storm). Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: Breezy, rain possible (depends on a nearby coastal storm). Highs: 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.