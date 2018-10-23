× DEEP responds to hazmat situation at Canton Transfer Station

CANTON — A hazmat situation has closed down the Canton Transfer Station on Ramp Road until further notice.

A vapor cloud could be seen near the transfer station. Emergency crews from Simsbury, Canton, West Hartford, Avon, and Burlington are on the scene. DEEP is also heading to the scene.

The road is closed at Powder Mill Road and Ramp Road.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.