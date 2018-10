× Emergency crews at New Haven magnet school after pepper spray incident

NEW HAVEN — Officials say that pepper spray that was discharged got into the HVAC system at Edgewood Magnet school in New Haven.

Crews responded just after 10:30 a.m. to students complaining of watery eyes and other issues.

It’s unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on how the pepper spray became discharged.

This is a developing story.