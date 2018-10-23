× Explosions rocks New Haven scrap yard, no injuries reported

NEW HAVEN — Fire officials confirm an explosion has happened in New Haven at a scrap yard.

The scrap yard was located at 808 Washington Avenue.

An industrial compactor was functioning normally when it crushed a cylinder that exploded. There is no word on what the cylinder contained.

There was a fire that was contained inside the compactor, but it was put out quickly.

No one was injured. Two workers were checked out by first responders, but they refused treatment.

DEEP and OSHA were called to the scene.