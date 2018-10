Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURNE Mass. -- A funnel cloud was sighted near the Cape Cod Canal Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows the cloud in the area of one of the bridges over the canal in Southeastern Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 3:30 p.m. for Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth Massachusetts until 4:30 pm.

Students at nearby Bridgewater State University were warned to take shelter.

A tornado warning has been issued for the Bridgewater area until 4:30 p.m., per @NWSBoston. Please take shelter immediately. — Bridgewater State (@BridgeStateU) October 23, 2018