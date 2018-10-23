Historic Mega Millions jackpot numbers are in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion are 28-70-5-62-65 MB: 5.

About 280 million tickets were sold in Friday's drawing, none matching the winning mix of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim an estimated prize of $1 billion. Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least $1 million. A $1 million Power Ball ticket was sold right here in Connecticut!

The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history . The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 302 million but, with so many tickets being purchased, the likelihood of rollover becomes increasingly slim.

You can catch the drawing tonight on the CW20 at 11 p.m.!