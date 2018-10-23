× Multiple crews responding to a hazmat incident at North Windham business

NORTH WINDHAM — Emergency crews are responding to an ‘active incident’ at Hampton Products International Corporation. The business is located at 6 Industrial Park Road in North Windham.

Emergency crews from Windham and Willimantic are responding.

DEEP is also responding due to a hazmat situation involving a 30-gallon spill of sulphuric acid. There were people in the building, but no injuries reported as of now.

This is a developing story.