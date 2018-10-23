One man rescued from fire in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man was trapped on the fourth floor during a fire on Broad Street Tuesdayafternoon.

Firefighters said the call came in at 3:30 p.m., on reports of a heavy black smoke and flames emerging from the building. Firefighters were able to rescue the resident off the fourth floor porch but escaped with no injuries.

The fire was quickly put out and no other residents were injured. The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage. Inspectors were on the scene to determine if there will be any displacements.