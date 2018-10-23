3 taken to hospital, including 2 children, after Hartford crash

HARTFORD — Hartford Police said a bicyclist and two children were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a bike and a school bus.

The car hit a man riding a bike at the intersection of Gold and Main streets. The car then tried to drive away, and instead hit the back of a school bus near an intersection with Wells Street.

The female driver tried running from the scene on foot before being caught at Main and Buckingham streets.

The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Two students on the bus were taken to CCMC for evaluation for minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Main St in Hartford completely shut down right now (out of my apartment window) chaotic scene Downtown @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8EGvu8EW4I — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) October 23, 2018