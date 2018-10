× Two people taken to the hospital following bus accident in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chain reaction crash in Hartford.

Sources say that a car was trying to avoid a mentally disturbed woman who was running into the street. The car then hit a pedestrian on a bike. The bike went on, and hit the back of a school bus.

The pedestrian and one person on the bus was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Main St in Hartford completely shut down right now (out of my apartment window) chaotic scene Downtown @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8EGvu8EW4I — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) October 23, 2018