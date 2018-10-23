Volunteers gather in Wisconsin to search for missing girl

BARRON, Wis. — Volunteers are streaming into a staging area in western Wisconsin to assist in an expanded ground search for a missing teen whose parents were gunned down in their home last week.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is hoping 2,000 people will take part in Tuesday’s grid search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Searchers are gathering at a staging area known as Hungry Hollow Grounds. Jayme has been missing since deputies responding to a 911 call on Oct. 15 found her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in their home. Authorities believe Jayme was abducted and have ruled her out as a suspect.

Barron, a town of about 3,400 people, is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.