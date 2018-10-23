Word on the street: Fans at Fenway pick their World Series team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- With Game 1 kicking off Tuesday night, FOX61 caught up with fans outside of Fenway to find out what team they are rooting for.

Fans from all over the country showed up to Fenway for Game 1 to show their team pride.

"We brought tickets right after we beat the Yankees and hoped they beat the Astros, right," said Josh Miller of Ohio.

Miller said he is most excited to the pitching duel between Red Sox's Chris Sale and Dodgers Clayton Kershaw.

Fans from the Los Angeles area also made their presence known at Fenway.

"I can't believe how nice everything is," said Dodgers fan Susie Farrel. "They know who the winning team is going to be so they're being very respectful. "