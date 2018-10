× World Series on FOX61: Mookie has just won you a free taco

BOSTON — You get a taco, you get a taco, we all get a taco.

Thanks to Red Sox’s Mookie Betts stolen base in the bottom of the first inning, everyone will have the chance to receive a free taco at any U.S. Taco Bell location on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Betts led off the bottom half with a single, stole second and scored on Benintendi’s single to right.

There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone across 🇺🇸 gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos at @TacoBell next week! pic.twitter.com/O3aDjpxrzs — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

