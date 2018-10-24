× $620 million Powerball jackpot numbers are in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning Powerball numbers for the $620 million jackpot are: 56-53-45-21-03 Powerball: 22.

Only five lottery jackpots have been larger , but with two giant prizes in one week, it’s hard not to compare.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Despite the tough odds, they’re actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

Powerball’s current estimated $620 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would be $354.3 million.