× Amazon launches free same-day delivery in Hartford, new grocery service

HARTFORD — Good news for Amazon Prime members in Hartford!

Amazon has announced they have started its free, same-day delivery service for Amazon Prime members.

According to them, you can place an order in the morning, and if it is over $35, you can get it before bedtime that same day. Amazon says the service is offered seven days a week.

Check to see if your zip code qualifies for same-day delivery here.

Along with same-day delivery, Prime members can now also get groceries delivered to them from Whole Foods. Amazon says the food can be delivered less than an hour after ordering.

It’s the first time Prime members in Hartford can order items through Prime Now.