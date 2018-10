Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Former MLB All-Star and 1990s World Series champ Rob Dibble joined the FOX61 News morning team to weigh in on this year's World Series match up.

Dibble, a Bridgeport native, was an MLB All-Star in 1990 and 1991, and was named the 1990 NLCS Most Valuable Player. In 1990, Dibble and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics in four games in the World Series.

Currently, Dibble is the host of the "Rob Dibble Show" on ESPN Radio.

