Cooler Wednesday, Thursday; Tracking weekend storm potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooler, breezy days are ahead both today and tomorrow. Today we’ll be up around 50 degrees with a wind from the northwest at 10-25 mph. We’ll see some sunshine, but there is the chance for a sprinkle or brief shower as a few leftover pockets of instability move through. At least we’re not seeing snow like they are in central Maine today!

Thursday will be the coolest with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. The wind will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s. Keep in mind the average high temperature for this time of year is 61 degrees!

We’re watching the chance for a coastal storm on the weekend. A strengthening low pressure system may bring us cold rain and gusty wind, but the timing is still a bit uncertain. The most likely timing on rainfall right now is Saturday, with a few downpours possible and up to an inch of rain. Some showers and wind could linger into Sunday too. As this week progresses, we’ll have a better idea on timing and impact, but at this point let’s just keep an eye on it.

This time of year, it’s a good idea to start thinking about winter preparations. Getting the snowblower back in shape, making sure your car is ready for winter, and dusting off the winter jacket are all good ways to be prepared for the upcoming season.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Partly cloudy and becoming breezy. Chance sprinkle. High: Lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, still a bit breezy. Lows: 30s, feeling like 20s with a breeze.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs: 45-50, feeling like the 30s with the wind factored in.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs: 45-50.

SATURDAY: Breezy, rain likely (depends on a nearby coastal storm). Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: Breezy, a few lingering showers (depends on a nearby coastal storm). Highs: 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.