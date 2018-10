Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- A fever pitch for lottery players.

That record jackpot? $1.6 billion. And as ticket sales continue to rise one mathematics professor broke down some numbers for us.

Cornelius Neelan, a math professor at Quinnipiac in Hamden, "The exact odds of winning are one in 302575350. That’s it. That’s it! You have the same odds of flipping a coin and getting heads 28 times in a row."