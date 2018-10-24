× Every 2018 World Series Red Sox win – means you get free pizza

HARTFORD — Harry’s Pizza in West Hartford is celebrating every Red Sox World Series win by offering you a free slice of pizza.

Every time the team wins in the World Series, they’re giving out one free slice of pizza to customers. To get your free slice, just head to Harry’s from 12 to 3 the day after each win.

The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 4-2 Wednesday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Love tacos?

Thanks to Red Sox’s Mookie Betts stolen base in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1, everyone now has the chance to receive a free taco at any U.S. Taco Bell location on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

