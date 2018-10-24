Inside look at how a political poll is conducted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- Less than 24 hours after a Sacred Heart University Poll showed the race for governor is a statistical tie — we’re taking a closer look at the anatomy of a political poll.

Sacred Heart University is a client of Great Blue Research in Cromwell. The research marketing firm gave us unprecedented access to their live call center and explained the science behind polling.

The poll found 39 percent for Lamont 36 percent for Stefanowski. A statistical tie with the margin of error at 4.3 percent.

“The margin of error tells us that if we were to repeat this study 100 times, results would fluctuate 4.3 percent 95 out of those 100 times,” said Seamus McNamee of Great Blue Research.

He sat down with us to discuss how they ensure accuracy.

“It’s always important whether we are capturing just registered voters or what we call likely voters,” said McNamee. Those are people who voted recently and plan to vote again.

The firm conducts polling with live humans, no robocalls. They said that’s very important. “25 live agents making calls. They hand dial every number so they are able to call both landlines and cell phones,” said McNamee.

That’s important to get a sampling of different ages. “Some folks are younger. A little bit more transient, perhaps renters. They are perhaps less likely to have a landline.”

But the Sacred Heart Poll doesn’t give much consideration to political party.

“We don’t set up any quotas for party affiliation.”

They said it’s because party affiliation data can be old and doesn’t take into account newly registered voters. For this poll, it was 42 percent Democrat, 30 percent Unaffiliated, 25 percent Republican.

Polls traditionally tighten close to Election Day.

“The loosely affiliated start paying attention to the race. But what’s interesting is the number of undecideds is diminishing,” explained UConn Political Science Professor Ron Schurin.

As a whole — the polling industry is under scrutiny after national polls in 2016 predicted Hillary Clinton would be President.

“They said what the situation is as of a specific date and there are changes after that date. I don’t think people trust polls as much as they used to,” said Professor Schurin.

Great Blue Research also said they make sure people are sampled representative to the population of the different counties. In all, 501 people were surveyed.

They get their phone numbers from an outside 3rd party vendor who is the largest supplier of telephone numbers in the world.