EXCLUSIVE: Possible Montville road rage incident puts mother, daughter in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Chiappone was driving from a youth basketball game on Route 32 in Montville, when a potential road rage incident put her and her daughter in a dangerous situation.

Jennifer says they were cutoff and stopped in the roadway. A group of young women exited their car and began provoking them.

She described the ordeal to Fox 61 News, Chief Investigator Brian Foley.

While the Montville police are investigating the incident, they say there was actually no damage to the car. The video, however, has been posted to social media, and viewed over 35,000 times.

The DMV offers suggestions on what to do in a road rage scenario.