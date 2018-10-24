× PD: 3 Hartford men arrested in connection to shooting Lisbon

LISBON — Three Hartford men were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting on Ross Hill Road.

Lisbon Police Department said they arrested Tony Smith, 58, Danny Rhodes, 60, and Mark Brown, 54. Police said a male victim told police he was shot by a man after being approached in his yard.

Police said the victim was left uninjured and was able to identity the person who shot him and the gun that was used. Police said they stopped a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed.

Police said inside the vehicle was Smith, Rhodes and Brown who were then taken into custody.

Police said the victim identified Smith as the shooter.

All were charged with first degree assault and were held on a $50,000 bond.