× Police say 2 dead in Kroger shooting in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Police said two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be at a Kentucky grocery when gunfire broke out said he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other. He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling 911. Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realized he couldn’t help her.

No further details were immediately available.