Police searching for hit-and-run suspect in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for a person who was involved in a hit-and-run that took place Wednesday afternoon.

New Britain police said around 1:22 p.m., they responded to the area of Farmington Avenue and Overlook Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Police said a 34-year-old male was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and is in stable condition.

“The evading vehicle, described as dark-colored full-sized, four door, pickup truck was last seen traveling North on Farmington Ave. in the area of Blake Road,” police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.