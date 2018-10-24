Police still investigating the death of baby found in Stamford recycling center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Police said they are making progress in determining where a dead infant, discovered October 16th, in a Stamford recycling facility, may have come from.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the child was either a white or Hispanic male. However, it remains unclear whether the baby was stillborn or died after birth.

The discovery some employees of City Carting and Recycling made at their Stamford transfer station was startling. The dead baby was found unclothed on a conveyor belt.

"In this situation, the material started to back up (on the conveyor belt), which caught the attention of the workers and, upon closer inspection, the worker discovered the child," said Lt. Thomas Scanlon of the Stamford Police Department.

Stamford police said their investigation has eliminated Andover, MA and Nassau County, NY as locations the child's's body could have been trucked in from. They've also narrowed their search to two trucking companies, that collect trash in nearly a half dozen Fairfield County communities.

"We’ve had the opportunity to look at surveillance video (from the plant) and log information from their deliveries," Scanlon said. "We have a lot of challenges ahead of us on this and we are certainly open to getting information from any source."

It's important to know that Connecticut's Safe Haven laws provide parents, who don't not want to keep a newborn, the option to bring an infant, 30 days or younger, to any hospital emergency room and leave the child with no questions asked.

Every state has a Baby Safe Haven provision. But, the particulars of the law vary from state-to-state.

Police suggest if you know someone from southwestern CT or Westchester County, NY, who was recently pregnant and something doesn't seem right, call Stamford Police Major Crimes, even anonymously, at (203) 977-4420.