Suspect in 2014 Simsbury murder pleads not guilty

HARTFORD -- A man charged with the 2014 murder of a Simsbury mother has pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday, 27-year-old William Leverett appeared in Hartford Superior Court. He is charged with murder of Melissa Millan.

Last month, Leverett walked into the Simsbury Police Department and confessed to the murder.

Millan was a 54-year-old mother of two, and an insurance executive. The night of her murder, she was jogging on Iron Horse Boulevard when she was stabbed.

The arrest warrant details Leverett wrote confession letters the night of the murder. Police found those notes and that same day Leverett led investigators to a barn where he threw a bloody glove. DNA from the glove was analyzed and Leverett was arrested.

Monday, Leverett waived his right to a probable cause hearing. He will be back in court on December 6th.