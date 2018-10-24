× Trail of Terror in Wallingford promises Halloween fright

If you are looking to get into the Halloween spirit and have nerves of steel, hit up the Trail of Terror in Wallingford.

This popular spot sits on more than two acres along North Plains Highway with dozens of attractions and hundreds of live actors.

From chainsaw wielding wolves to clowns and dolls and other creepy characters, the Trail is full of nerve-racking twists and turns that can take nearly an hour to make it through.

Executive Director Wayne Barneschi opened the Trail over two decades ago and it continues to grow every year.

“The people are so dedicated to this place,” said Barneschi. “I promise that you will have a wide range of emotions when you are here and that’s what makes it so fun and so different every time through.”

Tens of thousands are expected to visit this year alone. A portion of the proceeds go to local charities. To date, the Trail has donated well over a million dollars.

The Trail is open on weekends through October.