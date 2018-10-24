× World Series on FOX61: Red Sox honor 2004 title team before Game 2

The Boston Red Sox honored their 2004 championship team before Game 2 of the World Series, and even the Dodgers got a little love.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts received a big cheer during the pregame ceremony. He ran out to the mound to hug some of his former teammates, tipped his hat to the crowd and then headed back to the visitors’ dugout.

Roberts didn’t play at all in the ’04 Series, but he had a key stolen base that keyed Boston’s comeback against the rival New York Yankees in the AL playoffs.

Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Alan Embree, Keith Foulke, Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz all threw ceremonial first pitches.

TV analyst and former second baseman Jerry Remy also took part in the festivities, helping to deliver a baseball to the mound. Remy has stepped away from the broadcasts while he is being treated for cancer.