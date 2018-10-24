World Series on FOX61: Red Sox honor 2004 title team before Game 2

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 24: Memebers of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox honored their 2004 championship team before Game 2 of the World Series, and even the Dodgers got a little love.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts received a big cheer during the pregame ceremony. He ran out to the mound to hug some of his former teammates, tipped his hat to the crowd and then headed back to the visitors’ dugout.

Roberts didn’t play at all in the ’04 Series, but he had a key stolen base that keyed Boston’s comeback against the rival New York Yankees in the AL playoffs.

Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Alan Embree, Keith Foulke, Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz all threw ceremonial first pitches.

TV analyst and former second baseman Jerry Remy also took part in the festivities, helping to deliver a baseball to the mound. Remy has stepped away from the broadcasts while he is being treated for cancer.

