World Series on FOX61: Red Sox take commanding 2-0 lead with win over Dodgers

Posted 11:27 PM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40PM, October 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates scoring a run on a two-run single by J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON —  David Price pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie in another two-out rally that led the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the win at noisy Fenway Park, putting the Red Sox halfway to their fourth championship in 15 seasons.

Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would need a win then to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.

The Red Sox have now won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.

