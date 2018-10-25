× 12 students in Trumbull treated for minor injuries after school bus crash

TRUMBULL — Twelve students were treated for minor injuries after a school bus crash Thursday.

Police were called to the crash on Churchill Road (Rt 127) at the intersection of Middlebrooks Avenue, where a school bus carrying children and a car were involved in a crash.

The school buswas taking children to Middlebrooks Elementary School nearby. Police said 12 students on the school bus received minor injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals for observation.

The Trumbull Board of Education was notifying the parents of those twelve children. All other students on the bus and the driver were not hurt.

The driver of the car was injured and taken by ambulance as well.

“Multiple ambulances and local fire departments assisted at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation but the scene has been cleared and the road is open,” according to police.