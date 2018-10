× Avon house destroyed in overnight fire

AVON — A house for sale is now a total loss after an overnight fire in Avon.

The call came into emergency crews just after midnight. The house is located on Charing Cross.

The house was vacant with a for sale sign in front. No injuries were reported.

Several fire departments including Avon, Tunxis, and Farmington, responded to the fire.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating how the fire started.

