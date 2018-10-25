× Check the new ‘CT Big List’ – Are you owed some of the millions in unclaimed cash?

HARTFORD — More than 1,600,000 people in Connecticut are owed millions of dollars in unclaimed property, the state announced Thursday.

Now, a campaign is kicking off to get that money back in your hands. It’s called the 2018 CT Big List.

The names of people, businesses, and organizations was released online Thursday.

You can check the website CTBigList.com anytime, but Thursday 53,000 of new names for 2018 were added. The website features a searchable database, updated with new names weekly, Nappier’s office said, so that makes it easy for residents to find their names.

Unclaimed property includes money from uncashed payroll checks, bank accounts and utility deposits, insurance proceeds, liquidated assets from safe deposit boxes, stocks, and bonds.

Often, people are unaware that they have inherited money, and others may simply have forgotten an old savings account or payroll check that went uncashed.\

How Do I File A Claim For Unclaimed Property?