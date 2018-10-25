Daytrippers: Lots brewing in Bloomfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD – Something is brewing in Bloomfield, it’s been that way for over a decade.

From their tap room to their behind the scenes tours the Thomas Hooker Brewery continues to attract beer fans from around the region. “We’re proud of the products coming out of here,” said Thomas Hooker Brewery owner Curt Cameron. Cameron noted that the Hooker Brewery, which is open seven days a week, now creates about 20 varieties of beer. “We want to educate people on the brewing process so if people are interested, they can take a tour. We take them right into the brewery house so they can see where the product is actually made.”

From happy hour events to private parties Cameron said learning the art of craft brewing is usually a kick for visitors. “I think it’s a great vibe here,” he said. There’s a little something for everybody.”

Thomas Hooker Brewery also has a satellite venue called the Colt Taproom and Small Batch Brewery in Hartford. To find out more and to plan a visit click here