Some outraged at Target for selling ‘toy bomb’ to kids

HARTFORD -- “Cut the wire” is a toy sold exclusively at Target.
The idea behind the toy is to diffuse the toy bomb before the time on the clock runs out.
After the recent incidents of explosive devices being sent in the mail across the country, the toy is now causing concern. Roxanne Bocwinski said Target is putting money over morals.
She told us that she believes the toy promotes playing with bombs to young children and parents should be outraged about this.
She goes on further to say that Target should no longer be selling the toy that is made in Hong Kong by a YULU. Bocwinski reached out to Target Customer Service, FOX61 reached out to Target and have not heard back.
The toy’s description states:
“A device is ticking and is about to go off. Players compete to see who will cut the right wire, defuse the device, and save the day. Use secret clues for hints to help figure out how to avoid cutting the wrong wire and losing the game. It's the ultimate race to see who can defuse or lose…before it's too late!”