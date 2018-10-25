Some outraged at Target for selling ‘toy bomb’ to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- “Cut the wire” is a toy sold exclusively at Target.

The idea behind the toy is to diffuse the toy bomb before the time on the clock runs out.

After the recent incidents of explosive devices being sent in the mail across the country, the toy is now causing concern. Roxanne Bocwinski said Target is putting money over morals.

She told us that she believes the toy promotes playing with bombs to young children and parents should be outraged about this.

She goes on further to say that Target should no longer be selling the toy that is made in Hong Kong by a YULU. Bocwinski reached out to Target Customer Service, FOX61 reached out to Target and have not heard back.

The toy’s description states: