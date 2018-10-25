× FOX61 and Trinity Health of New England want you to take the 61 Day Challenge

HARTFORD — No soda, no sweets and no cigarettes – are you up to taking the 61 Day Challenge?

FOX61 and Trinity Health of New England have partnered to bring you the 61 Day Challenge, a healthy lifestyle initiative that includes education about healthy eating, physical activity, and positive behavioral changes.

The challenge runs from Thursday, November 1 until Monday, December 31. As part of the 61 Day Challenge, Trinity Health will offer a variety of classes and programs to help you eat healthy, stay active and make positive changes.

If you think you are up to the challenge, you can register here.