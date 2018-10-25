Looking to catch a World Series game in LA? Here’s how much a ticket will cost you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- For serious Red Sox fans the prospect of a Hollywood ending is a reality.

With the Red Sox up 2-0 and three games to play in L.A., the chance to clinch a World Series title at Dodger Stadium looms large which means Sox fans who want to see it in person need to pay up.

“Out in Los Angeles the cheapest ticket to get in would be about $400, the most expensive, $8,000,” said Jay Mullarkey, the vice president at South Windsor based Ticket Network.

Suzanne Aresco, the director of travel at AAA of Connecticut said that a basic hotel like a Best Western or Super 8 will cost around $400 a night in the Dodger Stadium vicinity this weekend.

If the Red Sox ending up having to play more games at Fenway Park, tickets rise even higher according to Ticket Network.

“Standing room for Game 6 at least $700,” Mullarkey said. “For the bleachers you’ll pay $1,000 a piece.”

Mullarkey added that a prime seat box will cost around 30 to $35,000.

