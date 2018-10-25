× Man, woman die in apparent fall from famous Yosemite viewpoint

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A man and woman were found dead at Yosemite National Park Thursday below a popular viewpoint that was recently featured in a viral proposal photo.

Park rangers recovered the bodies Thursday morning. The visitors apparently fell from Taft Point, a popular outlook west of Glacier Point, park officials said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear when the two fell.

Rangers said the deaths are under investigation and did not immediately release more information about the victims.

The incident is under investigation and authorities had not determined the identities of the victims as of early Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, freelance photographer Matthew Dippel went viral in his search for the couple he captured in a stunning proposal photo on the same overlook. The photo was taken on Oct. 6, though it only gained national attention weeks later when Dippel posted it to Twitter with a plea to help him identify the couple.

Dippel said this week that even after the story garnered national attention, he had not located the couple.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018