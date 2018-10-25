NYPD responded to reports of a suspicious package at Time Warner Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Part of the Time Warner Center mall in New York City was evacuated Thursday night as police checked out a report of two unattended packages.

The New York Police Department said in a tweet Thursday evening that it was evaluating the packages "as a precaution."

The first floor of the mall remained open.

The Time Warner building is where CNN is located. It was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.

CNN personnel in the building Thursday stayed on the air while police checked things out.