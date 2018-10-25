× NYPD responding to reports of a suspicious package at Time Warner Center

NEW YORK — The NYPD is responding to reports of a suspicious package at Time Warner Center.

The NYPD told Fox News that investigators were responding to the center “out of an abundance of caution,” and said that there’s an “object” in the building.

Evacuations are in place at the center at this time.

Earlier today, authorities located a suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN Thursday

This story is breaking and will be updated.