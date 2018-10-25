× Police, Coast Guard seek Connecticut man missing on Lake Champlain

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — The Vermont State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching Lake Champlain for a 67-year-old man.

Police say George Ruhe, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and Brattleboro, Vermont, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Ruhe was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Point Bay Marina in Charlotte. In a message to a friend he indicated he was rowing.

A dinghy used by Ruhe to reach his sailboat, which is moored at the marina a short distance from shore, is also missing.

Ruhe’s vehicle was found Wednesday parked at the marina.

Ruhe was reported missing after he failed to appear for meetings earlier in the week.