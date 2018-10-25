× Police: Salisbury man installs 4 cameras inside unknowing woman’s home

SALISBURY — Police in Connecticut said a man charged with installing four cameras inside a woman’s home without her knowledge said he did it because he “just wanted to know what she was doing.”

Police said 57-year-old Christopher Pelgrift, of Salisbury, was charged with burglary, stalking, breach of peace and voyeurism.

Police said he briefly hired the woman as a health coach and entered her home in Salisbury on Tuesday, placing cameras in the bathrooms and bedrooms. The woman noticed a camera and called police.

Police said Pelgrift inadvertently captured images of himself installing the cameras.

He posted $75,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from the woman.

Pelgrift said he has bipolar disorder and is a recovering substance abuser. No lawyer was listed in court records.