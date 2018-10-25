Recipe: Scallops and Bacon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa’s Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub

Recipe & Procedure

5 ea. Large Sea Scallops (about 6 oz)

-Grill or sear scallops on high heat for 2-3 minutes each side

In a pre-heated Sautee pan, add the next 5 ingredients:

2 oz Pre-cooked Nodine’s Smokehouse Applewood Bacon (large dice)

1 tsp Roasted Garlic Pesto (a mix of fresh and roasted with basil and parsley)

1 tsp Fresh Parsley

.5 tsp Chiffonade Basil

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes

-Sautee to render the bacon and lightly brown the garlic.

-Then deglaze the pan with:

4 oz White Wine (Chablis)

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-Reduce, then add

2 oz Heavy Cream (40% Fat is preferred)

-Reduce more, the cream is added to help fortify the sauce.

-Turn the heat to medium, add

1+ oz Cold butter

Add the seared scallops, fresh parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Stir frequently, cook until butter is melted, and sauce reaches your desired viscosity.

We plate them with our buttery mashed potatoes. Another starch or pasta works great too. Finished with fresh lemon wedge and herbs.