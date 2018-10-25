Relief in sight for West Hartford neighborhood

WEST HARTFORD – Relief could soon be on the way for one neighborhood in West Hartford.

A few weeks ago, a sewage pipeline collapsed and shut down Linbrook Road.

Many neighbors living along the street experienced flooding and damage to their homes. The Metropolitan District determined a linear collapse caused the sewage pipe to fail.

Thursday, contractors installed a new lining and MDC said installation and inspection of the lining could take up to 18 hours.

This weekend, contractors are expected to remove equipment from the road, as well as begin clean-up and lawn restoration efforts.

The town of West Hartford will then bring their own contractor restore the road.

41.773477 -72.741738